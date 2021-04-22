Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 208,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,767. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

