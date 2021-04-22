Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 208,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,767. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
