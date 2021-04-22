Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CP traded up $12.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.56. 1,280,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.