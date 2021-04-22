Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $89.75

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,171. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $20,712,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

