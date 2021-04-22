Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 145,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $855.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

