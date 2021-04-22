Zacks: Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

BOX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 2,065,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in BOX by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in BOX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in BOX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

