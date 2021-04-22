DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Tops $7.96 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

