cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $6,020.31 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $199,098.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $6,020.31 or 0.11561060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

