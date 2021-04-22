Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

BSRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. 46,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,103. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

