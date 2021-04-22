Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,939. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

