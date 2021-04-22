$0.52 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 523,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

