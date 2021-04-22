GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSE GATX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,380. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

