Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $15.57

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 7,385,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

