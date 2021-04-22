Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $212.24 million and $12.93 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00008192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,915,713 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

