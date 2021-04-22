Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SAL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

