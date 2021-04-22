Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.52. 132,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

