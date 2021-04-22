Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.10

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 19312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

