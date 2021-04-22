Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $268.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.30 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $282.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

BRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

