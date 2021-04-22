Zen Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $3,699.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3,699.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00888186 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00111316 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

