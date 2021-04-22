AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.
ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of ACQ traded up C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.51. 187,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -166.70. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
