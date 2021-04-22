AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.72.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.51. 187,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -166.70. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$45.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

