BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BYSI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 194,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,873. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.