Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,972 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 22.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $208.33 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

