Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.07). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. 948,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,939. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

