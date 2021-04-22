Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7565 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE CP traded up $12.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.56. 1,434,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,815. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

