Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.09 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $554,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $33,384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.74 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

