Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $386.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.48 and a 200-day moving average of $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

