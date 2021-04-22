Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $669.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.