Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,294.38. 15,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.