Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target at $17.87

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 5,002,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

