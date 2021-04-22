MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 102.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.