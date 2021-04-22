Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $22.18 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $22.18 million and $9.81 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.