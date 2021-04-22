Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $154.17

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.28. 425,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.