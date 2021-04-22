Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce sales of $227.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.71 million to $230.48 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $195.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Separately, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CRMT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. 71,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $960.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

