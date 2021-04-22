Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.54. 2,420,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day moving average of $500.36. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

