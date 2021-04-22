Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 373,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

