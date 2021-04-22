Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,591. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

