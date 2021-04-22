$0.49 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 174,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $668.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

