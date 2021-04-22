Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $79.41. 500,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,824,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,476 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

