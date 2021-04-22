Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,650. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

