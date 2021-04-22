Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,650. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Earnings History for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

