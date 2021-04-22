OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.
NYSE OFG traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 339,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,969. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.
