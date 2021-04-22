OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

NYSE OFG traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 339,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,969. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

