Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

TCBI stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

