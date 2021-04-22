Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 5.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 350,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. 629,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.