Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

4/15/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

4/8/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

4/7/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

3/31/2021 – Seanergy Maritime was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Seanergy Maritime had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 6,278,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Get Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.