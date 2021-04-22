Canal Capital Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. 155,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

