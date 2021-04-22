Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.56

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.56 and last traded at $145.09, with a volume of 470088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 440.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

