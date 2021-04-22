Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.07 Million

Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $296.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $304.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $50.58. 1,208,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,678. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.