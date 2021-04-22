Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.07 Million

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $296.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $304.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $50.58. 1,208,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,678. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.