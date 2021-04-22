Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

