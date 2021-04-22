Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 887 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

