IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

