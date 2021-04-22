Edmp Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 299,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

