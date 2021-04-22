Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.80. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

